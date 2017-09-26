Kaia Gerber Rocks Two Looks on Saint Laurent Runway!

Kaia Gerber wears two chic looks while walking down the runway during the Saint Laurent fashion show held during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 26) in Paris, France.

The show overlooked the Eiffel Tower and the setting was definitely amazing!

Some of the stars pictured in the front row of the show included Robin Wright and her son Hopper Penn, Courtney Love and her daughter Frances Bean Cobain, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Chloe Sevigny, Vincent Gallo, and Lenny Kravitz.

