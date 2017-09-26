Keisha Renee, Nicki Minaj's Former Backup Singer, Gets Four-Chair Turn on 'The Voice' (Video)

Keisha Renee opened the second episode of The Voice‘s second season by getting a four-chair turn for her audition!

The singer is a recent mother and she used to be Nicki Minaj‘s backup singer.

Keisha was born in California, but she moved to Houston after school and fell in love with country music. She sang “I Can’t Stop Loving You” and told the judges that she would love to sing a mix of country, pop, and soul music.

In the end, Keisha went with Blake Shelton as her coach. Watch the audition below!



Keisha Renee Blind Audition: “I Can’t Stop Loving You”