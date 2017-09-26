Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Tue, 26 September 2017 at 1:23 am

'Kevin Can Wait' Death: Here's How Erinn Hayes Was Killed Off

Erinn Hayes was fired from her role as the female lead on Kevin Can Wait following the end of season one and her character’s death was addressed in the season two premiere.

At the beginning of the episode, viewers found out that Donna died over a year ago after Kevin James‘ self-titled character finds a piece of mail addressed to her.

“We haven’t seen you, we miss you,” a postcard from Donna’s gym read. After reading the note, Kevin added, “You know what, so do I.”

Taylor Spreitler, who plays the daughter of Kevin and Donna, took the postcard and said, “I will call them right now. It’s been over a year since she died, they shouldn’t still be sending this.”

Kevin then makes a joke to note throw out the postcard because there’s a coupon on it that he wants to use.

Viewers were shocked out how the show barely even took a minute to address the death of the show’s female lead. Erinn has been replaced on the show by Kevin‘s former The King of Queens co-star Leah Remini.

kevin can wait death erinn hayes 01
kevin can wait death erinn hayes 02
kevin can wait death erinn hayes 03
kevin can wait death erinn hayes 04

Photos: CBS
