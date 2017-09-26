Khloe Kardashian Stopped Taking Birth Control Months Ago, Revealed Doctors Visits on 'KUWTK'

The news that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child comes months after the reality star publicly revealed that she has stopped using birth control.

The 32-year-old television personality revealed in the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she went to a doctor to find out if she could be a surrogate for her sister Kim.

Khloe at first was told that she had fewer follicles than most people her age, so she stopped taking birth control pills for a follow-up appointment. During this visit with the doctor, she was told that her uterus looks normal and a viable egg was found.

“I am so relieved to know that I am able to get pregnant,” Khloe said in her confessional. “Tristan [Thompson] and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”