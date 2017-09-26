Khloe Kardashian's Due Date Is Reportedly Near Kylie Jenner's

Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first children and their due dates are reportedly right around the same time!

The 33-year-old reality star and the 20-year-old makeup mogul are both due around February.

“Kylie is over the moon about her pregnancy. Khloe and Kylie are both due around the same time. They are approximately 4 months along,” a source told People.

“Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own family. She feels more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with Khloe,” the source added. “They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters.”

Kim Kardashian is also expecting a child via a surrogate right now. Check out our timeline of the family’s kids!