Kourtney Kardashian Returns for Paris Fashion Week One Year After Kim's Robbert

Kourtney Kardashian grabs hold of her boyfriend Younes Bendjima as they walk around Paris, France together on Tuesday (September 26).

The couple went shopping that afternoon and were surrounded by security guards.

It has almost been one year since Kourtney‘s sister, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris while in town for Paris Fashion Week events. It appears as if Kourtney is back for PFW again, this time with amped up security. You’ll remember, Kourtney was in Paris at the time of Kim‘s robbery, but not with her at the time.

It’s expected that Kourtney will attend some fashion week events while in town. It’s unclear if Kim will be back in Paris again this year.