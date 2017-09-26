Top Stories
Kygo Debuts Moving Music Video for 'Stargazing' - Watch Now!

Kygo is back with a brand new music video, which you can watch right here!

The 26-year-old superstar Norwegian producer returned on Tuesday (September 26) with a visual for “Stargazing,” directed by Phillip R. Lopez, who also directed the video for Kygo‘s collaboration with Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me.”

The incredibly emotional music video follows a little boy’s journey to the stars after having suddenly lost his father.

“Stargazing,” which features vocals by Justin Jesso, is the title track from Kygo‘s newly released EP, following his collaboration with U2 on “You’re The Best Thing About Me.”

Watch the music video for “Stargazing” below!
