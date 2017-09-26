Latin Grammys 2017 Nominations - Full List of Latin Grammy Nominees!

The nominees are officially in for the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards!

39-year-old Puerto Rican superstar Residente leads the pack with nine nominations, followed closely by Maluma (7) and Shakira (6).

Other popular nominated acts include Pitbull, Nicky Jam, J Balvin and Camila Cabello.

The Latin Recording Academy will host the 18th annual ceremony on November 16 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas from 8-11 P.M. EST.

Click inside for the full list of nominations from the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards…

Album Of The Year

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Obras Son Amores — Antonio Carmona

A La Mar — Vicente García

Fénix — Nicky Jam

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

La Trenza — Mon Laferte

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1) — Natalia Lafourcade

Residente — Residente

El Dorado — Shakira

Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez

Record Of The Year

“La Flor De La Canela” — Rubén Blades

“El Surco” — Jorge Drexler

“Quiero Que Vuelvas” — Alejandro Fernández

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

“El Ratico” — Juanes featuring Kali Uchis

“Amárrame” — Mon Laferte featuring Juanes

“Felices Los 4″ — Maluma

“Vente Pa’ Ca” — Ricky Martin featuring Maluma

“Guerra” — Residente

“Chantaje” — Shakira featuring Maluma

Song Of The Year (A Songwriter’s Award)

“Amárrame” — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte featuring Juanes)

“Chantaje” — Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, Joel Antonio López Castro, Maluma and Shakira, songwriters (Shakira featuring Maluma)

“Desde Que Estamos Juntos” — Descemer Bueno and Melendi, songwriters (Melendi)

“Despacito” — Daddy Yankee, Erika Ender and Luis Fonsi, songwriters (Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee)

“Ella” — Ricardo Arjona, songwriter (Ricardo Arjona)

“Felices Los 4″ — Mario Cáceres, Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Maluma, Servando Primera, Stiven Rojas and Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, songwriters (Maluma)

“Guerra” — Residente and Jeff Trooko, songwriters (Residente)

“La Fortuna” — Diana Fuentes and Tommy Torres, songwriters (Diana Fuentes featuring Tommy Torres)

“Tú Sí Sabes Quererme” — Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade featuring Los Macorinos)

“Vente Pa’ Ca ” — Nermin Harambasic, Maluma, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Montaner, Ricky Montaner, Lars Pedersen, Carl Ryden, Justin Stein, Ronny Vidar Svendsen and Anne Judith Stokke Wik, songwriters (Ricky Martin featuring Maluma)

Best New Artist

Paula Arenas

CNCO

Vicente García

Martina La Peligrosa

Mau y Ricky

Rawayana

Sofía Reyes

Rosalía

Danay Suarez

Sebastián Yatra

Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album

Hijos Del Mar — David Bisbal

Rompiendo Fronteras — Alejandro Fernández

Flora Y Faῦna — Camila Luna

El Dorado — Shakira

Extended Play Yatra — Sebastián Yatra

Best Alternative Music Album

Jei Beibi — Café Tacvba

Apocalipsis Zombi — El Cuarteto de Nos

La Trenza — Mon Laferte

La Promesa De Thamar — Sig Ragga

Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez

Best Regional Song (A Songwriter’s Award)

“Compromiso Descartado” — Espinoza Paz, songwriter (Leonardo Aguilar)

“Ganas De Volver” — Horacio Palencia, songwriter (Horacio Palencia)

“Sentimiento Emborrachado” — Raúl Jiménez E. and Chucho Rincón, songwriters (Santiago Arroyo)

“Siempre Es Así” — Juan Treviño, songwriter (Juan Treviño featuring AJ Castillo)

“Vale La Pena” — Edgar Barrera, Martín Castro Ortega and Alfonso Lizárraga, songwriters (Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga)

Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album

Dos Navegantes — Edu Lobo, Romero Lubambo, and Mauro Senise

DNA Musical — Alexandre Pires

Silva Canta Marisa — Silva

Até Pensei Que Fosse Minha — António Zambujo

Zanna — Zanna

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

“Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” – J. Balvin Featuring Bad Bunny

“Despacito (Remix)” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“El Amante” – Nicky Jam

“Dagombas En Tamale” – Residente

“Chantaje” – Shakira Featuring Maluma

Best Urban Music Album

Big Yauran – J Álvarez

El Círculo – Kase.O

Rap Komunion – Arianna Puello

Coisas Do Meu Imaginário – Rael

Residente – Residente

Best Urban Song

“A Chapa É Quente!” – Emicida & Rael

“Coqueta”- Luis Díaz, Alejandro Estrada, Bruno Og & Jonathan Torres

“El Amante” – Nicky Jam, Juan Diego Medina Vélez & Cristhian Mena

“Hey Ma (Spanish Version)” – J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Phillip Kembo, Johnny Michell, Pitbull, Rosina “Soaky Siren” Russell, Jamie Sanderson & Tinashe “T-Collar” Sibanda

“Papa” – Lápiz Consciente & Vico C

“Somos Anormales” – Rafael Arcaute, Igor Koshkendey & Residente

For the full list of nominees, head to LatinGrammy.com.