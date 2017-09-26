LeAnn Rimes Is Living The Jet Set Tour Life

LeAnn Rimes makes her way through the airport on Saturday (September 23) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old singer was heading to Washington for a concert later that night.

“#BehindTheStage Yakima, WA 09.23.17 #lrlive2017,” she captioned a photo from her show that night. Check it out below!

LeAnn currently has a bunch of shows all the up to the week before Christmas. Be sure to head to her website to see if she is coming to your city.

Earlier this month, LeAnn celebrated her birthday with a dinner at Tao with her husband Eddie Cibrian.