Tue, 26 September 2017 at 11:37 am

Madonna Impersonates Kim Kardashian During 'The Tonight Show's Lip Flip - Watch Here!

Madonna made an appearance on Monday (September 25) night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and participated in a hilarious little game of Lip Flip.

During the segment, the 43-year-old host asked the 59-year-old entertainer to do an impression of Kim Kardashian entering a party.

With her grilled-rocking mouth superimposed on Jimmy‘s face, Madonna said, “Hyeeee! Hi,” which cracked up the audience and the late-night personality, whose lips were swapped onto Madonna’s face.

Madonna also did Kim leaving a party and made her best attempt at beat-boxing some Run-DMC – Watch below!


Madonna Does Kim Kardashian Impression in Lip Flip

Madonna Serenades Jimmy as She Gives Him a MDNA Facial

Madonna Is Still Having Erotic Dreams About Meeting President Obama
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
