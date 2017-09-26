Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 10:06 am

Marc Anthony Slams Donald Trump for Talking About NFL & Urges Him to Help Puerto Rico

Marc Anthony called out Donald Trump in a big way in one tweet on Monday (September 25).

The 49-year-old entertainer tweeted, “Mr. President shut the f*ck up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too.”

Marc‘s parents are from Puerto Rico, and the island has been devastated by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

At least 16 have been reported dead from the hurricanes and there are reports that the island has no running water.

As you may know, Donald Trump has been tweeted about NFL players kneeling during the Anthem all weekend.
