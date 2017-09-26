Mila Kunis Steps Out for Jim Beam Vanilla Launch Party!

Mila Kunis is all smiles as she poses for photographs in an all black ensemble at the official launch party for Jim Beam Vanilla on Monday (September 25) in New York City.

The 34-year-old Bad Moms star, who is the longtime global brand partner, joined Jim Beam seventh generation master distiller Fred Noe as they celebrated the newest flavored product from Jim Beam Bourbon.

FYI: Mila is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs top with a J Brand skirt.