Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Tue, 26 September 2017 at 10:36 pm

Milo Ventimiglia Joins 'This Is Us' Co-Stars at Season Two Premiere Party

Milo Ventimiglia looks buff in a black T-shirt as he attends the This Is Us Season 2 Premiere Event on Tuesday (September 26) at Neuehouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by his TV wife Mandy Moore along with fellow co-stars Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Alexandra Breckenridge.

CHECK OUT: This Is Us Season 1 Finale Recap – Refresh Your Memory Before Tonight!

The younger stars of the show including Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Logan Shroyer, Parker Bates, Eris Baker, Lonnie Chavis, and Faithe Herman also arrived in style for the event.

During tonight’s premiere, Justin‘s character basically predicted all of the Kardashians’ pregnancies!

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a custom Kiyonna dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Swarovski Atelier jewelry while carrying a Les Petits Joueurs clutch. Mandy is wearing a Rosie Assoulin dress, Sophia Webster shoes, and Peter Pilotto for Swarovski jewelry with an Edie Parker clutch.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere event…
Photos: NBC
