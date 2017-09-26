Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017

Milo Ventimiglia Looks So Handsome While Hosting 'Timex' Event

Milo Ventimiglia helped host a Timex event and looked pretty darn handsome while doing so!

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor stepped out at the We are Timex event on Monday (September 25) in New York City.

Milo, who was totally rocking the denim-on-denim look, helped unveil the watch company’s fall collection.

“Proud to be working with @timex in NYC. The vintage military inspired MK1 Aluminum is right up my alley. Thanks @timex. #TakeTime,” Milo wrote on his Twitter.

The event comes just a day before the season 2 premiere of This Is Us, which will air on Tuesday (September 26) at 9 PM on NBC.

