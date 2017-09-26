Nick Lachey Dances a Tango for "DWTS' Latin Night (Video)

Nick Lachey lifts his partner Peta Murgatroyd into the air during their performance on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday night (September 26) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old 98 Degrees singer did an Argentine tango for Latin Night and he matched his score from the night before – 19 out of 30 points.

At the end of the night, another contestant was sent home and Nick was in jeopardy of being eliminated, but thankfully will get to move on to the next week.