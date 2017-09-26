Nikki Bella Dances to 'Despacito' on 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev kick off Latin Night with a super sexy samba during the live taping of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old WWE diva danced to the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee song “Despacito” for her second dance of the week.

Nikki and Artem received a score of 18 out of 30 points. The score will be combined with the votes from Monday night’s show to determine her ranking for the elimination at the end of the night.

Watch Nikki‘s performance from Ballroom Night as well!

