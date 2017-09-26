'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Gets Official Poster!

Pacific Rim: Uprising just got a cool new official poster!

The upcoming sequel to 2013′s Pacific Rim stars John Boyega, who is featured on the new poster revealed on Tuesday (September 26).

Scott Eastwood, Burn Gorman and Cailee Spaeny also co-star in Pacific Rim: Uprising, which is directed by Steven S. DeKnight. The movie will hit theaters on March 23, 2018.

The film’s cast and crew will hold a panel at this year’s New York Comic Con on October 6 at 12 PM EST at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which will be broadcasted live.

Check out the poster below!