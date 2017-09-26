'Pretty Woman' Is Officially Heading to Broadway in Fall 2019!

Pretty Woman will finally make its debut on Broadway next year!

The long-awaited musical adaptation of the hit film will be headed to a unannounced theater in Fall of 2019 in New York City.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will kick off with a five-week tryout at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre beginning March 13, 2018.

The upcoming adaptation will star Samantha Barks, who will take on Julia Robert‘s iconic role, and Steve Kazee in Richard Gere‘s role.

The musical follows a single businessman in need of a temporary wife and the hooker he hires and falls in love with.

The project was originally helmed by Garry Marshall, who unfortunately passed away before he could see the project come to fruition.