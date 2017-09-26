Robert Pattinson Is 'Always Optimistic About the World'

Robert Pattinson is on the cover of Wonderland‘s Autumn Issue, which he helped to creatively direct.

Here’s what the 31-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On optimism: “I’m always optimistic about the world…it’s always incredibly important to celebrate people who can help others see logically and objectively.”

On highlighting subcultures: “I like entering worlds that feel foreign… I loved the idea of highlighting a subculture and magnifying it until it seems almost unrecognizable.”

For more from Robert, be sure to grab your copy of the mag at WonderlandShop.com.