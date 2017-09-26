Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 7:00 am

Sarah Jessica Parker Records New York City Morning: 'It's So Pretty'

Sarah Jessica Parker goes for a stroll on Monday morning (September 25) in New York City.

The 52-year-old actress took in the sights of the beautiful morning and even took her phone out to record a video.

“Just 3 stops south on the 1 train. X Sj,” she captioned the video.

“Early morning Tai Chi classes… The mornings have a lot to offer in the city…. Chinatown, don’t miss it… I don’t know if you can hear the music… It’s so pretty… Beautiful,” SJP narrates. Watch below!

Photos: BackGrid USA
