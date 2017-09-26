Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse bravely opened up about her weight gain over the years during the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars.

The 21-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress says she gained 70 pounds in the last two years due to a medical condition, but she has already lost 15 pounds since being on the show.

“I love this song because it really resonates with me about what I’ve been through and what I’m still going through,” Sasha said about dancing to Hailee Steinfeld‘s “Most Girls” on Tuesday (September 26).

“I gained 70-ish pounds over two years,” she added. “It was really, really hurtful the way people reacted. People were saying stuff like, ‘she’s pregnant, you’re fat.’ They were angry, they were mad that I look like this.”

“[It was] one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through. I had no idea what was going on and I didn’t have any way of solving it,” Sasha said. “Very recently I was diagnosed with PCOS, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormone imbalance. Finally, I knew why this was happening to me.”

“Now, I’m seeing results,” Sasha said about being on DWTS. “I think most importantly, I’m feeling like me again. Being on the show, I’ve lost over 15 pounds.”

See photos from Sasha’s run on Dancing With the Stars in the gallery…