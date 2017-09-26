Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Tue, 26 September 2017 at 10:50 pm

Sasha Pieterse Dances a Samba for 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)

Sasha Pieterse gets up close and personal with her partner Gleb Savchenko for their performance on Dancing With the Stars‘ Latin Night on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress performed a samba and received a score of 22 out of 30 points for her dance.

During the opening package, Sasha bravely opened up about how she has gained 70 pounds over the past two years due to a medical condition, but being on the show is helping her shed some weight. She has already lost 15 pounds!

Make sure to watch Sasha perform a Viennese Waltz on Ballroom Night.
Photos: ABC
