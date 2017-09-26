'SNL' Hires Chris Redd, Heidi Garner, & Luke Hull as Featured Players for Season 43

Three new actors have been hired as featured players for the upcoming 2017-18 season of Saturday Night Live!

Chris Redd and Heidi Garner (pictured here), as well as Luke Null, will join the sketch comedy series this fall, according to THR.

Three stars left the show at the end of season 42: Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, and Sasheer Zamata.

Chris is best known for his role in the movie Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and his appearances in the Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents series.

Heidi will soon be seen in Melissa McCarthy‘s movie Life of the Party and she’s a writer and voice actor on the Crackle animated series SuperMansion.

Luke is a Chicago-based comedian and musician.