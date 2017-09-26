SNL's Pete Davidson Reveals Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis

Pete Davidson, one of the comedians on Saturday Night Live, revealed his battle with borderline personality disorder.

“I’ve been a pothead forever. Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” the 25-year-old comedian said on WTF With Marc Maron.

“I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful,’ So I go and I get off weed. They told me there, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again — and I’m on meds,” he continued. Two months later he revealed he had a “really bad mental breakdown.”

“I should’ve just said, ‘I’m quitting weed,’ because now people think I do drugs. I’m very embarrassed at this point,” he added.

“I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder. One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.’ … I’m depressed all the time,” Pete continued. “It is working, slowly but surely. I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f–king nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”