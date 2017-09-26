Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 12:30 pm

SNL's Pete Davidson Reveals Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis

SNL's Pete Davidson Reveals Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis

Pete Davidson, one of the comedians on Saturday Night Live, revealed his battle with borderline personality disorder.

“I’ve been a pothead forever. Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” the 25-year-old comedian said on WTF With Marc Maron.

“I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful,’ So I go and I get off weed. They told me there, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again — and I’m on meds,” he continued. Two months later he revealed he had a “really bad mental breakdown.”

“I should’ve just said, ‘I’m quitting weed,’ because now people think I do drugs. I’m very embarrassed at this point,” he added.

“I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder. One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.’ … I’m depressed all the time,” Pete continued. “It is working, slowly but surely. I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f–king nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Pete Davidson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr