Tue, 26 September 2017 at 9:59 pm

Sofia Vergara is TV's Highest Paid Actress for the Third Year!

Sofia Vergara is TV's Highest Paid Actress for the Third Year!

Sofia Vergara is TV’s highest paid actress yet again!

The 45-year-old actress raked in $41.5 million over the last year with the majority of her incoming coming from Modern Family with the rest coming from licensing and endorsement deals with brands like Pepsi and CoverGirl, according to Forbes.

This is the third year in a row that Sofia has held the top spot. Back in 2016 topped the list with $43 million and the year before that she and Kaley Cuoco tied for the number one spot with $28.5 million.

Also pictured inside: Sofia Vergara stepping out for an interview on Tuesday (September 26) in New York City.
Photos: Backgrid USA, INSTAR
Posted to: Sofia Vergara

