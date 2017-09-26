Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva Says He 'Made a Mistake' By Standing Alone for Anthem

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva was the only member of the team to come out of the tunnel and stand for the National Anthem this weekend.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old, who was an Army Ranger and served in Afghanistan, now regrets his decision.

“There was disagreement in what we were going to do. And the only course of action was to go inside and remove ourself from the situation. It was never to disrespect the national anthem. Every single one of my teammates is extremely supportive and extremely patriotic in this locker room. And I can not only say that for this locker room, but I can say that across the NFL, every single player that I’ve gone against,” Alejandro said during a press conference.

“I would say that my personal thoughts about the situation is that regardless of this plan, very few players knew that I was going to the tunnel because I only asked the team leadership. And because of that I did not give them an opportunity to stand with me during the national anthem. That is the very embarrassing part of my end in what transpired, because when everybody sees an image of me standing by myself, everybody thinks that the team, the Steelers, are not behind me, and that’s absolutely wrong,” Alejandro continued. “It’s quite the opposite. They all would have … actually the entire team would have been out there with me, even the ones who wanted to take a knee would have been with me had they known these extreme circumstances that at Soldier Field, in the heat of the moment, when I’ve got soldiers, wounded veterans texting me that I have to be out there, I think everything would have been put aside, from every single one of my teammates, no doubt.”

“So because of that, I’ve made Coach Tomlin look bad, and that is my fault, and that is my fault only. I made my teammates look bad, and that is my fault, and my fault only. And I made the Steelers also look bad, and that is my fault, and my fault only. So unwillingly, I made a mistake,” Alejandro continued. “I talked to my teammates about the situation, hopefully they understand it. If they don’t, I still have to live with it, because the nature of this debate is causing a lot of very heated reaction from fans from players, and it’s undeserving to all of the players and coaches from this organization….Unfortunately, I threw them under the bus unintentionally.”