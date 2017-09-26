Tue, 26 September 2017 at 11:50 am
Sterling K. Brown on Emmys Speech Being Cut Short: 'Not Everybody Can Be Pretty Australian White Women'
Sterling K. Brown is shading the Emmys for letting Nicole Kidman‘s speech go long but cutting his short.
“Look, man, not everybody can be pretty Australian white women who have won Oscars in the past,” the This Is Us actor said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This statement got quite the reaction from the audience. “Not that I’m blaming her. It’s not her fault.”
Stephen also added that he tried to stop the Emmys from cutting him off, but he was too late.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS Posted to: Sterling K Brown, Video
Sponsored Links by ZergNet