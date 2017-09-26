Taraji P. Henson Hilariously Responds to 'Empire' Exit Rumors!

Taraji P. Henson is not leaving Empire for one big reason – she has bills to pay and she loves Chanel!

The 47-year-old actress was asked about the rumors that she’s leaving Cookie behind after episode four of this season.

“I don’t know what this rumor is that I’m done after episode four… I have bills to pay… I love Chanel too much to walk away from a hit show,” Taraji told Extra. “Who is spreading that… Who walks away from that money?”

She then went on to joke that she bought too many pairs of Gucci shoes. “I can’t leave the show because I bought every color, every style.”

Be sure to catch Empire‘s new season, airing this Wednesday on Fox.