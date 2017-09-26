Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 2:45 pm

Taye Diggs Makes Epic 'Let’s Get Physical' Performance Entrance on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Taye Diggs stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (September 26), and did his very best to try and top Jessica Biel‘s Dirty Dancing-inspired entrance earlier this month.

The 46-year-old entertainer made his grand entrance by dancing on-stage to Olivia Newton John‘s classic hit “Let’s Get Physical” wearing nothing but a leotard and some legwarmers.

After other special guest Jane Fonda runs out a robe to cover him up, Ellen asks Taye about his motivation behind posting a mirror selfie on Instagram revealing his bare butt.

Watch Taye‘s full appearance below…


Taye Diggs Gets Physical in Spandex

Click inside to watch the rest of Taye Diggs’ appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show…


Taye Diggs Bared His Butt for the ‘Gram’

Taye Diggs Takes On the Holy ‘Heads Up!’ Championship
