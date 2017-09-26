Taye Diggs Makes Epic 'Let’s Get Physical' Performance Entrance on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Taye Diggs stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (September 26), and did his very best to try and top Jessica Biel‘s Dirty Dancing-inspired entrance earlier this month.

The 46-year-old entertainer made his grand entrance by dancing on-stage to Olivia Newton John‘s classic hit “Let’s Get Physical” wearing nothing but a leotard and some legwarmers.

After other special guest Jane Fonda runs out a robe to cover him up, Ellen asks Taye about his motivation behind posting a mirror selfie on Instagram revealing his bare butt.

Watch Taye‘s full appearance below…



