'This Is Us' Season 1 Finale Recap - Refresh Your Memory Before Tonight!

This Is Us returns tonight for season two, and we have a quick recap of what happened in the finale episode as a refresher before the premiere!

You’ll remember, the season one finale episode kicked off with Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) driving drunk to Cleveland to catch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) sing with her band. Rebecca’s ex boyfriend Ben tries to kiss her and when Jack arrives to the venue and finds out, he punches him. Rebecca is furious, and she decides to drive them home before performing. They fight the whole way home.

At this point, we see a flashback of how Jack and Rebecca met. It’s 1972, and Jack is working as a handyman to get out of his abusive father’s house. Rebecca is an aspiring singer taking gigs trying to make it. Jack and a pal bet his life savings at a shady poker match and win big, but then are robbed by the men at the game. Rebecca, who is being pressured by her friends to settle down, is on a blind date and leaves early to go sing at a bar. Meanwhile, at that same bar, Jack has a plan to make his money back by robbing the register. He ultimately gets distracted when he sees Rebecca sing at the open mic night.

Flash forward to Jack and Rebecca, they arrive back home and sleep separately after their huge argument. In the morning, they both realize they said some really hurtful things and Rebecca asks him to leave and stay with Miguel (Jon Huertas). Jack then makes one final, impassioned speech/apology expressing how much he loves his wife.

During the apology, we see moments from the grown up, present day Pearson kids. First, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are returning to Los Angeles, where Kate finally proclaims she wants to pursue singing. Kevin (Justin Hartley) kisses Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and leaves to go meet with Ron Howard about a movie role. We also see Randall (Sterling K. Brown), who looks through a photo album of his family and tells his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) that he wants to adopt a child.

Jack then leaves the couple’s home, and the credits roll.

