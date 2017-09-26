Tobey Maguire's Kids Make Rare Appearance with Mom Jennifer Meyer!

Tobey Maguire‘s two children stepped out for a rare public appearance with mom Jennifer Meyer and they’re growing up so fast!

Jennifer was joined by her eight-year-old son Otis and 10-year-old daughter Ruby at the premiere of SPF-18 last week at University High School in Los Angeles.

The family was there to support Jennifer‘s half sister Carson, who stars in the upcoming film. Make sure to check out the trailer!

They were also joined by their father, Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal Ron Meyer, and sister Sarah, who is the SVP of Production at Joel Silver‘s production company Silver Pictures.

The family was completed by Ron‘s wife and Carson‘s mom Kelly Chapman, who is also mom to Eli Meyer (not pictured).

Earlier today, Carson took to her Instagram story to share another sweet photo of Otis and Ruby, which featured Otis rocking blue hair and his favorite choker!

Check out all the photos below…

