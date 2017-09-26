Tom Cruise Denies Wearing Butt Prosthetics in 'Valkyrie'

Tom Cruise is putting an end to the conversations about his butt.

While promoting his new movie American Made, the 55-year-old actor addressed the rumors that fans have noticed about the shape and size of his rear in a past movie.

Fans noticed in Tom‘s 2008 film Valkyrie that it looked like he may have been wearing extra padding in his pants in a few scenes.

Tom shared in a recent interview with Screen Rant that no butt prosthetics were used before also saying that he’s never heard of that story before.

“I have no idea,” Tom said. “There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No.”

Tom went on to reassure fans that the butt used in the upcoming American Made is 100% his.

“It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me,” Tom said. “I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known, I do my own mooning.”

American Made hits theaters on Friday, September 29.