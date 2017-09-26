Twitter Doubles Character Limit to 280 - Do You Like This Feature? Vote Now!

Twitter has upped its character limit from 140 to 280 and the social media app has begun rolling out the feature to select users!

“When people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people tweeting,” Twitter said in a blog post.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO and co-founder of Twitter, wrote a tweet with the new extended length to explain the reasoning for the feature.

“This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence!” he said.

So, we have to ask. What do you think of this new feature?!