Tyler Posey Launches His Own Personal App!

Tyler Posey is finding new ways to connect with his fans!

The 25-year-old Teen Wolf actor and singer announced the release of his new free mobile app on Tuesday (September 26), allowing him to connect directly with his fans.

“It’s thrilling for me to be able to communicate directly with my most loyal fans through this incredible app. I’m always on the go, and this new app will enable me to share exclusive content, new songs, new projects and generally offer my fans a peek in to my sometimes hectic life. I can’t wait to start connecting with all of you!” he says.

To celebrate the app’s launch, Tyler is inviting one fan to visit him in Los Angeles, attend a jam session and even have lunch together! To enter, fans can download the app and interact with Tyler directly, who will be personally choosing one fan.

You can download Tyler‘s new app on iTunes.