Uma Thurman 'Couldn't Possibly Be More Excited' for Broadway Debut in 'The Parisian Woman'!

Uma Thurman keeps it chic and casual as she hits the red carpet at the celebration of her DuJour magazine fall cover held at The Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on Monday (September 25) in New York City.

In the mag, the 47-year-old actress opens up about her upcoming first appearance on Broadway in The Parisian Woman, which revolves around an ambitious Washingtonian, Chloe, and the lengths she goes to help her husband (played by Josh Lucas) secure a powerful position in the modern-day political landscape.

“I couldn’t possibly be more excited. I’m just sort of getting my head around the prep,” Uma told the mag. “The play goes inside the lives of people who are in this moment. Who are real human beings with relationships and agreements and marriages and feelings and conflicts. It’s a bit funny. How can it not be in this moment of time?”

“My dream was that I would find a piece of modern contemporary writing, that that would be what would come to me, and this is exactly it. From experience I knew and was always thinking that I wouldn’t go and do a play without a superb performance director,” Uma added.