Victoria Beckham Misses Her Son Brooklyn 'So Much'

Victoria Beckham looks fierce in a ruffle skirt while leaving her store last week in New York City.

In a recent interview with beauty channel Pixiewoo, the 44-year-old designer dished that she really misses her oldest son Brooklyn, who moved to New York to attend the Parsons School of Design.

“I’m still crying. Brooklyn’s moved to New York, he’s 18, and I haven’t stopped crying,” she said. “I miss him so much, so much.”

Brooklyn did make sure to stop by and visit his mom at her fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

