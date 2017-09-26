Wendy Williams Denies Allegations of Husband Having an Affair: 'I Stand By My Guy'!

Wendy Williams is firing back at rumors surrounding her husband!

The daytime TV talk show host’s husband of nearly two decades, Kevin Hunter, is currently facing tabloid allegations of having an affair with another woman.

Wendy‘s spokesperson shot down the rumors with a statement to E! News: “One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend but there is no ‘there’ there.”

Wendy also addressed the scandal on her show, pointing at her wedding ring on her finger during her Hot Topics segment on Tuesday (September 26): “You can believe what you want, but…I stand by my guy. We commuted this morning,” she explained.

“All is well in Hunterville. Don’t believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you—I would let you know.”

Jokingly, she added: “I’ll be following this story, so I guess I’ll have to watch to find out what happens.”