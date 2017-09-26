Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Tue, 26 September 2017 at 8:49 pm

Who Plays the Menendez Brothers on 'Law & Order True Crime'? Meet the Actors!

Who Plays the Menendez Brothers on 'Law & Order True Crime'? Meet the Actors!

The new limited series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders kicks off tonight and both of the two stars are relatively unknown. So, who are Miles Gaston Villanueva and Gus Halper?

Miles (pictured right) is taking on the role of Lyle and Gus is portraying Erik.

Some of Miles‘ previous credits include the soap operas The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives. He also has had guest roles on Jane the Virgin, Rosewood, Stitchers, and more. Recently, he starred opposite Al Pacino in the Los Angeles production of the play God Looked Away.

Gus has had guest spots on shows like Mercy Street and Chicago P.D.

Make sure to tune in for the show on Tuesday nights at 10/9c on NBC!
Just Jared on Facebook
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 01
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 02
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 03
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 04
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 05
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 06
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 07
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 08
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 09
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 10
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 11
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 12
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 13
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 14
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 15
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 16
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 17
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 18
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 19
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 20
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 21
who plays the menendez brothers on law order true crime 22

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Gus Halper, Law & Order True Crime, Miles Gaston Villanueva

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr