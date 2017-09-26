Who Plays the Menendez Brothers on 'Law & Order True Crime'? Meet the Actors!

The new limited series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders kicks off tonight and both of the two stars are relatively unknown. So, who are Miles Gaston Villanueva and Gus Halper?

Miles (pictured right) is taking on the role of Lyle and Gus is portraying Erik.

Some of Miles‘ previous credits include the soap operas The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives. He also has had guest roles on Jane the Virgin, Rosewood, Stitchers, and more. Recently, he starred opposite Al Pacino in the Los Angeles production of the play God Looked Away.

Gus has had guest spots on shows like Mercy Street and Chicago P.D.

