Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 12:22 pm

'30 Rock' Will Stream on Hulu After Removal From Netflix!

'30 Rock' Will Stream on Hulu After Removal From Netflix!

30 Rock fans were crushed when Netflix announced that the comedy series would be expiring from the platform on October 1.

Well, amazing news – the show will be added to Hulu on October 1!

NBC has also made a deal to put their other shows, Parenthood, There’s Johnny, Made in Chelsea, and Face Off, on Hulu as well.

30 Rock ran for seven seasons on NBC and starred Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer and more.

Are you excited that you’ll still be able to stream 30 Rock? Sound off in the poll below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 30 Rock, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr