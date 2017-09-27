'30 Rock' Will Stream on Hulu After Removal From Netflix!

30 Rock fans were crushed when Netflix announced that the comedy series would be expiring from the platform on October 1.

Well, amazing news – the show will be added to Hulu on October 1!

NBC has also made a deal to put their other shows, Parenthood, There’s Johnny, Made in Chelsea, and Face Off, on Hulu as well.

30 Rock ran for seven seasons on NBC and starred Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer and more.

Are you excited that you’ll still be able to stream 30 Rock? Sound off in the poll below!