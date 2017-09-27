Aaron Tveit Helps Launch 'The X Magazine' with Laura Osnes!

Aaron Tveit poses for a photo with fellow Broadway star Laura Osnes at the launch of The X Magazine on Monday (September 25) at the Todd Snyder flagship store in New York City.

The 33-year-old actor is featured on the cover of the magazine’s first-ever issue and Laura‘s husband, photographer Nathan Johnson, is the one who shot the photos!

Also in attendance at the event were Broadway actors like Ciara Renee, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Adrienne Warren.

Aaron was seen mingling with designer Todd Snyder and the mag’s editor-in-chief Tony Marion.

The X Magazine, by TodayTix, is a brand-new monthly publication offering “insider access to the cultural landscape — from the hottest restaurants to the latest fashions to exclusive interviews with the biggest and brightest stars of Broadway and beyond.”