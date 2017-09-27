Bella Hadid Explains Why She's Never Competed With Sister Gigi

Bella Hadid looks gorgeous on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia‘s October issue, available now.

Here’s what the 20-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On the unfair standards for women today: “It’s really tough. You’re going to get scrutinized for anything that you do. So if you’re skinny and have a sick body and you don’t have a butt, people are going to say, ‘Why do you have no butt?’ And then you go and get a fake butt and they get mad at you because you have a fake butt. And then you don’t have boobs, and it’s just a whole circulating circle.”

On using her platform for good: “If I can’t talk about something that I’m passionate about, why even be here? Why even do any of the stuff that I’m doing if I can’t make a better purpose for the world, or make a difference, or try to put light on a situation that is obviously so dark? It’s all really scary…If I’m able to change something in the world for the better, then I’ll be ecstatic.”

On not competing with sister Gigi: “Most of the time our markets are completely different and if we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we’re both happy for each other. There are enough jobs in the world for both of us. There’s no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her.”

