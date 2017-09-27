Big Brother's Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Will Compete on 'Amazing Race'

Top Stories
Wed, 27 September 2017 at 1:11 pm

Fan favorite Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson (nicknamed Jody) will be appearing on Amazing Race this season!

Both Cody and Jessica were a couple in the house on the most recent season of Big Brother, and now are the first announced couple on the CBS reality show Amazing Race. CBS is holding a kick-off event in New York City on October 1 at 11:30 a.m., where the race will officially begin, THR reports.

So far, Jess and Cody are the only contestants that have been announced for the upcoming season. They’ll be competing for one million dollars.
