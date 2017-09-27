Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 6:00 am

Blac Chyna Wants To Collaborate with Cardi B!

Blac Chyna Wants To Collaborate with Cardi B!

Blac Chyna is all smiles as heads into a store on Tuesday afternoon (September 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 29-year-old TV personality rocked a red velvet tracksuit as she enjoyed an afternoon of pampering with a few friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

The night before, Chyna looked glam in a gray and white flannel matching her silver hair as she stepped out for a night on the town.

While she was heading home, Chyna – who is gearing up to launch her rap career – chatted with photographers about wanting to collaboration with Cardi B after she just made history with her number one single “Bodak Yellow.”
Just Jared on Facebook
blac chyna wants to collaborate with cardi b 01
blac chyna wants to collaborate with cardi b 02
blac chyna wants to collaborate with cardi b 03
blac chyna wants to collaborate with cardi b 04
blac chyna wants to collaborate with cardi b 05
blac chyna wants to collaborate with cardi b 06

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Blac Chyna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr