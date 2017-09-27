Camila Cabello Performs 'Havana' Acoustically For the First Time - Watch Now!

Camila Cabello is putting a new spin on her most recent single “Havana.”

The 20-year-old singer made an appearance on the The Elvis Duran Morning Show on Wednesday (September 27) at Z100 Studio in New York City.

While at the studio, Camila performed “Havana” acoustically for the first time!

“I’ve been playing [guitar] since I was in seventh grade, but I have Kelly with me who is my amazing guitar teacher and so, we put together this little arrangement and this is my first time playing it acoustic which is super exciting,” Camila explained.

She added that she hasn’t been back to Havana in a few years, saying, “I was born there. I haven’t been there as an adult…It was before I started singing professionally, so at fourteen years old and I’m twenty now, so six years ago.”

Check out Camila‘s performance below…