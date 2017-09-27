Cardi B Joins G-Eazy for 'No Limit' Performance on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Cardi B strikes a pose in a brown trench coat while attending Airbnb’s New York City Experiences Launch Event held on Tuesday (September 26) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The 24-year-old rapper gave a special performance of her history-making debut single “Bodak Yellow,” which just hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

That same evening, Cardi and G-Eazy served as the musical guests on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The two rappers performed their new single “No Limit” (without their collaborator A$AP Rocky) for the first time live together – Watch below!



G-Eazy & Cardi B – No Limit (The Tonight Show)