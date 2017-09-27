Christie Brinkley Surprises Daughter Sailor with Major Modeling News!

Christie Brinkley surprises her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19, with a big surprise in this amazing video.

The 63-year-old supermodel interrupted her daughter’s New York Fashion Week interview to tell her she’s going to appear solo in the upcoming 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Christie and Sailor posed together for 2017′s issue.

“Obviously we loved Sailor from the get go,” SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said. “Meeting and shooting her last year was one of the highlights of my career. She’s the millennial girl next door. She’s funny. She’s driven. She’s smart. She’s beautiful. She’s interesting. And most of all, she has a voice and isn’t afraid to use it.”