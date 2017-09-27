Demi Lovato Explains Why She Returned to the Spotlight After Planned Hiatus
Demi Lovato is opening up about why she returned to the spotlight after planning to take a break in 2017.
The 25-year-old entertainer says she was burnt out at the end of last year, causing her to declare that she’d be taking time off on social media.
“I was in a darker…I was just more frustrated last year with social media and things like that, and words getting twisted in interviews. I was tired and burnt out and had just come off of a tour. I wasn’t feeling very inspired,” she told W Magazine.
But Demi says her plans changed when she found out Confident had been nominated for a Grammy and after a visit to Kenya where she helped build a women’s empowerment center.
“[I] stopped focusing on the negativity in the industry. I just felt ready to go,” Demi explained.
