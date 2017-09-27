Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 12:59 pm

Demi Lovato Explains Why She Returned to the Spotlight After Planned Hiatus

Demi Lovato Explains Why She Returned to the Spotlight After Planned Hiatus

Demi Lovato is opening up about why she returned to the spotlight after planning to take a break in 2017.

The 25-year-old entertainer says she was burnt out at the end of last year, causing her to declare that she’d be taking time off on social media.

“I was in a darker…I was just more frustrated last year with social media and things like that, and words getting twisted in interviews. I was tired and burnt out and had just come off of a tour. I wasn’t feeling very inspired,” she told W Magazine.

But Demi says her plans changed when she found out Confident had been nominated for a Grammy and after a visit to Kenya where she helped build a women’s empowerment center.

“[I] stopped focusing on the negativity in the industry. I just felt ready to go,” Demi explained.

Pictured inside: Demi stopping by Kiss FM studios on Wednesday (September 27) in London, England.

Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato radio station appearance london 01
demi lovato radio station appearance london 02
demi lovato radio station appearance london 03
demi lovato radio station appearance london 04
demi lovato radio station appearance london 05
demi lovato radio station appearance london 06
demi lovato radio station appearance london 07
demi lovato radio station appearance london 08
demi lovato radio station appearance london 09
demi lovato radio station appearance london 10
demi lovato radio station appearance london 11
demi lovato radio station appearance london 12
demi lovato radio station appearance london 13

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr