Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Kim Kardashian Slams Fake News Stories & Sources 'Confirming' Details About Her Family

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 2:16 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Is Red Hot at Etam Paris Fashion Show!

Emily Ratajkowski is red hot as she strikes a pose at the Etam show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Tuesday (September 26) in Paris, France.

The 26-year-old actress and model was joined by Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis in the front row of the presentation.

Earlier that same day, Emily joined Naomi Watts, Annabelle Wallis and more fierce ladies at the Christian Dior show.

Over the weekend, Emily strut her stuff on the runway during the Bottega Veneta fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week.


Credit: Jean-Philippe Pariente/ News Pictures; Photos: WENN, SplashNewsOnline
