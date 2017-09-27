Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 9:30 am

Fergie Reveals Her Least Favorite Josh Duhamel Project - Watch Now!

Fergie Reveals Her Least Favorite Josh Duhamel Project - Watch Now!

Fergie struts her stuff while arriving for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live! on Tuesday night (September 26) in New York City.

On the show, the 42-year-old Double Dutchess singer played the famous game “Plead the Fifth”

“Tell me your least favorite Josh Duhamel project. Safe Haven? Win a Date with Tad Hamilton?”

Fergie had some trouble answering because she insisted she loved his projects!

“Okay. Maybe some of his group texts with his friends that are kind of about toilet talk,” Fergie said.

In addition, when asked if she’d date again after their split, she responded, “I don’t know. It’s too soon for me to even think about dating. I’m open to love, but it’s just too soon.”

Watch her whole Plead the Fifth below…
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
