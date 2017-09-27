Top Stories
Wed, 27 September 2017 at 8:40 pm

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, & Hailey Baldwin Look Chic at Paris Fashion Week Dinners

Gigi Hadid turned heads in a flowing white gown while attending a dinner party for Messika Jewelry during Paris Fashion Week!

The 22-year-old model stepped out for the event on Wednesday (September 27) at Hotel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris, France.

She accentuated the plunging piece with silver jewelry and heels, styling her hair into an elegant updo.

The night before, her sister Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin got glam for the Rimowa dinner at Le 1728 restaurant.

Bella rocked head-to-toe black, while Hailey dazzled in a semi-sheer silver mini dress.

Also pictured inside: Gigi arriving at the Isabel Marant offices for a fitting that same day, and Gigi, Bella, and Hailey showing off more looks while out and about in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday.

20+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin taking on Paris Fashion Week
Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin

